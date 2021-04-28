All Saints students win big at state science fair

FLORENCE, S.C. – All Saints’ Episcopal Day School students took home five trophies from the South Carolina Independent School Association science fair.
The school announced that sixth-grader Jake Warren won first place for his project “Turn It Off” in the behavioral science category of the junior division.
Fifth-grader Robert Dalrymple won first place with his “EggcitinTooth Decay!” project in the general science category of the elementary division.
Sixth-grader Sam McKay won second place for his project “Battery Business” in the general science category of the junior division.
Sixth-graders Cate Urquhart and Pickney Riddle won second place for their team project “Soap vs. Sanitizer” in the junior team division.
Fifth-grader Stasia Nikolakakos won third place for her “1, 2, 3 Drink” project in the biological science category of the elementary division.
“All Saints’ students continuously exemplify academic excellence,” Head of School Evan Powell said. “Our goal is for students to build a strong foundation for lifelong learning and to be successful beyond our school walls. We are so proud of these students for their efforts and achievements.”
“These students and their teachers have worked hard and shown a lot of resilience in this unique year of learning,” Associate Head of School Ashley Stokes said. “They have not missed a beat, and we continue to be impressed by their grit and determination.”
“I’m thrilled that our students were able to have the full experience of competing in a school science fair and state science fair after working hard on their projects,” sixth-grade science teacher Kim Bonnoitt said. “After being unable to participate in last year’s competition due to the COVID-19 shutdown, they worked especially hard this year on their projects. We are proud of their accomplishments!”
The SCISA State Science Fair, sponsored by Nephron Pharmaceuticals, was open to students in the following divisions: elementary (third-fifth grades), junior (sixth-eighth grades) and senior (9 to 12). The divisions included eight categories: general science, biological science, physical science, environmental science, team projects, behavioral science, computer/math science and invention/engineering.
Students were required to choose topics and categories for their individual or group project, do research and conduct experiments using the scientific process. They were required to prepare research papers, document all work and create graphs and other cumulative data and photographs to create their presentation boards. Judging criteria included technical correctness, aestheticquality, theory, feasibility, effort and scientific methods.
Approximately 75 projects were judged at the fair.