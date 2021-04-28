All Saints students win big at state science fair

FLORENCE, S.C. – All Saints’ Episcopal Day School students took home five trophies from the South Carolina Independent School Association science fair.

The school announced that sixth-grader Jake Warren won first place for his project “Turn It Off” in the behavioral science category of the junior division.

Fifth-grader Robert Dalrymple won first place with his “EggcitinTooth Decay!” project in the general science category of the elementary division.

Sixth-grader Sam McKay won second place for his project “Battery Business” in the general science category of the junior division.

Sixth-graders Cate Urquhart and Pickney Riddle won second place for their team project “Soap vs. Sanitizer” in the junior team division.

Fifth-grader Stasia Nikolakakos won third place for her “1, 2, 3 Drink” project in the biological science category of the elementary division.

“All Saints’ students continuously exemplify academic excellence,” Head of School Evan Powell said. “Our goal is for students to build a strong foundation for lifelong learning and to be successful beyond our school walls. We are so proud of these students for their efforts and achievements.”