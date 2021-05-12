An evening with the mayor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Members of Francis Marion University’s women’s basketball team recently enjoyed a special evening with Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin (’90).

Myers Ervin, coach Jeri Porter, assistant coach Johnette Walker and the players gathered for a meal at The Cottage on the FMU campus hosted by FMU President Fred Carter and his wife, Folly.

During an informal program after dinner, Myers Ervin shared her experiences as a student at FMU and talked about her challenges and opportunities on city council and as mayor.

Myers Ervin became Florence’s first female and first African American mayor when she was elected in November.

Those who attended were coach Jeri Porter, assistant coach Johnette Walker and players Mileia Owens, Ravyn Madaris, Aniyah Oliver, Scarlett Gilmore; Lauryn Taylor and Jasmine Stanley.