COVID-19 doesn’t stop DuPont retirees' annual donations to charities

FLORENCE, S.C. – The DuPont Retires Club had never missed a meeting in 37 years … until 2020 and COVID-19 came along.

The club met only twice this year, in January and February, ending a streak of meeting in 446 consecutive month, but that didn’t stop the members from donating this month to its usual local charities. It has made donations every year since 2011, and this month it gave $4,000 to four local nonprofits.

Lighthouse Ministries, House of Hope of the Pee Dee, Harvest Hope Food Bank of Florence and the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic each received $1,000.

“We have been well received by our charities, and they have expressed their gratitude for our annual donations,” said Stephen Love, president of the DuPont Retirees Club. “We do not have any events or drives to solicit contributions for our charity effort during the year, but this year we only had two meetings due to the COVID-19, and I notified the DuPont retirees that our charities would suffer when they were in need more.

In February, Love said, “we met for our 446th consecutive meeting on the second Monday of each month, or 37 years, 2 months without missing a meeting. However, with the virus and our ages, it was agreed that we should not expose our members, so we have not met since February 10, 2020.