Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James donates $10,000 to United Way of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – United Way of Florence County received a $10,000 donation from Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James.
Crescent Advisory Partners is a full-service brokerage practice partnered with Raymond James and Associates Inc. that is dedicated to supporting the community. Its affiliation with Raymond James brings a history, dating back to 1970, of partnership with United Way.
“We are so grateful for the individuals at Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James that care for our community and make giving back a high priority,” said Michelle Byers Brown, the campaign and donor relations director for United Way of Florence County.
With this donation, United Way of Florence County will be able to positively impact the needs of our community by strengthening the programs and services of our 22 partner agencies that aid in health, income, education, youth, emergency, supportive and special services sectors.
“At Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James, we are all longtime Florentines and active in the community,” said Jason Newton, the vice president of Crescent Advisory Partners. “We understand the positive impact that giving can make on a small town. We have been extraordinarily blessed by our community and wanted to do something to help support the efforts to assist those affected by the pandemic.
“We know that the United Way is supporting our community in areas that are struggling to cope with COVID-19. Therefore, we are honored to be a part of helping the United Way create positive outcomes for those who need it most.”
To support the United Way of Florence County, contact Byers Brown at michelle@uwflorence.org or 843-662-2407.