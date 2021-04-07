Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James donates $10,000 to United Way of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – United Way of Florence County received a $10,000 donation from Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James.

Crescent Advisory Partners is a full-service brokerage practice partnered with Raymond James and Associates Inc. that is dedicated to supporting the community. Its affiliation with Raymond James brings a history, dating back to 1970, of partnership with United Way.

“We are so grateful for the individuals at Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James that care for our community and make giving back a high priority,” said Michelle Byers Brown, the campaign and donor relations director for United Way of Florence County.

With this donation, United Way of Florence County will be able to positively impact the needs of our community by strengthening the programs and services of our 22 partner agencies that aid in health, income, education, youth, emergency, supportive and special services sectors.