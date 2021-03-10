Delmae Elementary students have the write stuff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Last month, Delmae Elementary students in grades K-5 were recognized for their participation in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

Delmae students completed the writing samples in their very best handwriting.

Kindergarten students, first-graders and second-graders completed a manuscript entry form. Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students completed a cursive entry form.

A homeroom winner was chosen from each classroom by members of the School Literacy Leadership Team (SLLT). A grade-level winner was also announced.

These grade-level winning student entries will now be sent to the Zaner-Bloser company to be entered into the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

All student winners received a certificate along with a golden coin. Roy Ann Jolley, the principal, awarded the golden coins for excellence in the area of handwriting and perseverance.

The golden coin allowed students to “purchase” a book from Delmae’s book vending machine. The book vending machine was made possible by Delmae’s literacy partnership with Pepsi of Florence.