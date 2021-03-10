 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delmae Elementary students have the write stuff
0 comments

Delmae Elementary students have the write stuff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Last month, Delmae Elementary students in grades K-5 were recognized for their participation in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

Delmae students completed the writing samples in their very best handwriting.

Kindergarten students, first-graders and second-graders completed a manuscript entry form. Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students completed a cursive entry form.

A homeroom winner was chosen from each classroom by members of the School Literacy Leadership Team (SLLT). A grade-level winner was also announced.

These grade-level winning student entries will now be sent to the Zaner-Bloser company to be entered into the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

All student winners received a certificate along with a golden coin. Roy Ann Jolley, the principal, awarded the golden coins for excellence in the area of handwriting and perseverance.

The golden coin allowed students to “purchase” a book from Delmae’s book vending machine. The book vending machine was made possible by Delmae’s literacy partnership with Pepsi of Florence.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert