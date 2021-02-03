Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.

Mornings at the Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. (kit pickup) Friday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Monthly activity kits include one Visual Art lesson and one History lesson. This program is meant for children ages 3 to 5. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings.

Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The Double Creek Pro Rodeo and the SRA will be performing. Events include bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, and cowgirl’s barrel racing. This event will use pod seating for the safety of guests. All persons 10 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. Tickets are $19 for 400 level, $29 for 300 level, and $35 for 200 level. For more information, including rules for pod seating, or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.