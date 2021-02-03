Virtual events
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Small Business Workshop: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. This workshop is titled “Breaking Down the Lending Process and Financial Options for Small Business” and is part of a three-session program aimed at small business owners or those looking to start a small business. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit fmarion.edu.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
The Icebreaker: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturday at the Florence Motor Speedway, 836 E. Smith St., Timmonsville. This race has moved to the Florence Motor Speedway from the Myrtle Beach Speedway. Tickets are $20 for general admission grandstand, $40 for a 1 day pit pass, $60 for a 2 day pit pass, and free for kids 11 and under. Seniors, military, police, and fire get $3 off. Free parking available on track property. For more information, email savannahb@fmspeedway.com or visit fmspeedway.com.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Mornings at the Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. (kit pickup) Friday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Monthly activity kits include one Visual Art lesson and one History lesson. This program is meant for children ages 3 to 5. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings.
Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The Double Creek Pro Rodeo and the SRA will be performing. Events include bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, and cowgirl’s barrel racing. This event will use pod seating for the safety of guests. All persons 10 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. Tickets are $19 for 400 level, $29 for 300 level, and $35 for 200 level. For more information, including rules for pod seating, or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Build a Bluebird Box: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. Come learn about bluebirds and build your own bluebird box to take home. Spaces are limited, and groups can only be of 4 people maximum. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 843-389-0550.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
