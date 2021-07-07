Virtual events
“Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to July 30 for Florence County Library. This summer’s events will feature a summer reading club, Bingo challenge, Take and Make crafts, and virtual programs. Registration for the summer reading club can be completed online at florencelibsc.readsquared.com or in-person at a local branch. Bingo cards will also be available online or in-person. Prizes will be given for completed reading club hours and Bingo cards while supplies last. For more information, including information about virtual programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Business Workshop: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. This workshop will cover how to do business with the federal government. Registration is free. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. Friday’s market will feature an Arts and Crafts show from 1 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Loomis Bros Circus: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. today at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. This family-friendly show will feature performing animals, acrobats, clowns, a live band, and more. The run time is approximately one hour and forty minutes, including a fifteen minute intermission. Tickets are $25 for 1 adult and up to 2 children ages 2 to 12, and $8 per additional child. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit loomiscircus.com.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
SC Thrive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and July 15 at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. SC Thrive will be helping eligible residents fill out applications for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. For more information about the Benefit, visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Propagation 101: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will learn about plant propagation, complete with a hands-on demonstration. Registration is $20 per person. Bring your own pruners if possible. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., Florence. For more information or to register, visit redcrossblood.org or call the church office at 843-662-3218.
Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will be karaoke and live entertainment. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Red Bone Alley, 1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Local artists will perform.
Live Music: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Purple Fish Coffee Company, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington. There will be live music and open mic. For more information, visit facebook.com/PurpleFishCoffeeHouse.
Karaoke Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Chianti’s Wings & Things, 124 Cashua St., Darlington. For more information, visit facebook.com/ChiantisWings.
Live Music: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Co., 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Currie Wayne Clayton will be performing. For more information, visit southernhops.com.
Dueling Pianos International: 9 p.m. Friday at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Dueling Pianos International will be performing. Tickets start at $12. For more information, visit facebook.com/CarolinaNightlifeGrill.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Stop & Shop Pop Up: Noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Pee Dee United Elks Lodge, 836 Timmonsville Highway, Darlington. There will be free snacks, beverages, and vendors.
Succulent Propagation Techniques: 2:30 p.m. Saturday for Growing Hobby at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. This workshop will cover the three main methods of propagating succulents. Registration is $12 and includes leaves and cuttings.
Saturdays on the Square: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Public Square, Darlington. There will be a car show, food, corn hole tournament, live music, and more. For more information, call 843-992-1561 or email info@buildupdarlington.org.
Music & Dance: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Legion, Fred H. Sexton Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. The Blue Knights will be performing country, county rock, beach, and other music.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Summer Studios: 9 a.m. to noon Monday to July 16 at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. The theme for this week is “Crazy for Clay.” Students will create ceramic art with various types of clay. This camp is for children ages 5 to 10. Registration is $150; space is limited to 10 students. Protocols will be in places to protect the health of students, including social distancing. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Story Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Darlington Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-4940.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
