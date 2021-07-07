Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.

SC Thrive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and July 15 at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. SC Thrive will be helping eligible residents fill out applications for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. For more information about the Benefit, visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Propagation 101: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will learn about plant propagation, complete with a hands-on demonstration. Registration is $20 per person. Bring your own pruners if possible. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.

OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.