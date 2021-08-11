Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of August at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. Saturday’s market will also feature spicy collard dip dressing. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to Aug. 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Family Day at Home: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday (drive-through pickup) at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will have the chance to pick up an activity kit for at-home use. This month’s kit will include the supplies for tassled bookmarks, pencil pouch printmaking, and a foam sticker notebook. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Red Bone Alley, 1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Local artists will perform.
Grateful Dog Tournament: 8 a.m. Saturday at Traces Golf Club, 4322 Southborough Road, Florence. Proceeds will benefit the Florence Area Humane Society. For more information, visit facebook.com/florence.humane.society.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Cars and Coffee: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Highland Park Methodist Church, 1300 Second Loop Road, Florence. There will be coffee and other drinks, and cars on display to view. For more information, contact Jim Vidt at jrvidt@gmail.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Doll & Toy Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the SiMT Building, 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence. Verbal appraisals will be available. There will also be a raffle to benefit the NC Museum of Dolls, Toys, and Miniatures. Tickets are $6 for adults; children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit facebook.com/peedee.dollclub.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Parent & Youth Back to School Jamboree: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lake City High School Gymnasium 652 N. Matthews Road, Lake City. There will be refreshments, video games, school supplies giveaway, live music, and a basketball game between Lake City First Responders and Lake City High School students. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
National Night Out: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. There will be free snacks, kid’s activities, live music, and appearances by the Hartsville Police Department and Hartsville Fire Department. There will also be free backpack giveaways (while supplies last) and informational sessions about safety and first responder work. For more information, visit visithartsvillesc.com.
Screen on the Green: 8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. This month’s Screen on the Green will follow National Night Out, and will feature a screening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Admission is free. For more information, visit visithartsvillesc.com.
Music & Dance: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Legion, Fred H. Sexton Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. There will be live music and dancing.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Paint Your Pet: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion County Museum, 101 Wilcox Ave., Marion. Artist Sherry Flowers will be leading this workshop. Bring a close up picture of your pet. Registration is $30 per person. For more information, visit marioncountymuseum.org.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
