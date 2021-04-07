Moore Farms Wine Stroll: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will sample wines and food from local eateries while strolling through the gardens. There will also be live music by Synergy Twins. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of the event, and $10 for designated drivers. All attendees must be 21 and up. Proceeds will benefit the Lake City Junior Sorosis Club. A sober ride service will be provided to and from downtown Lake City during the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit moorefarmsbg.org.

Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.

OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.