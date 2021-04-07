Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of April at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Community Profile: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Doctor Charlie Dorn Smith III, practicing surgeon at MUSC in Florence, will discuss heart health, signs and symptoms of heart problems, and preventative steps such as diet and exercise. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
The DIY Place: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. This video will offer a tour of the DIY Place, a new downtown business, and a demonstration of how to make a sign out of a wood base with stencil, stains, and paints. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Poetry Celebration: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Poets aged 18 and older can submit a video of themselves reading a poem of voice. Approved videos will be featured on the library’s website and Facebook page. For more information or to view the videos, visit florencelibrary.org.
LinkedIn for Business: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn how to use LinkedIn to benefit their business. Registration is $15. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Small Business Loans Workshop: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn about the general lending process, including basic requirements for applying for a small business loan, business plans, personal financial statements, and becoming comfortable with how to present your loan request to a lender. Registration is $15. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Darlington County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kalmia Gardens, 1624 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. To avoid large gatherings, participants will select a day and time slot to browse in person. Tickets are free, but required for all entry times. A limited number of reservations can be made by emailing dhill@coker.edu or calling 843-383-8145. For more information, visit the event’s group page on Facebook.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Family Day at Home: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday (drive-through pickup) at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will have the chance to pick up an activity kit for at-home use. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Barbecue Cookoff: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday behind Palmetto Peddlers, 2295 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence. Friday’s events will include an “Anything Butt” contest with sampling by the public; Saturday will feature the barbecue contest. Wristbands are $10 per person, and can be purchased at the gate or from a board member prior to the event. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult enter free. Proceeds will benefit Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee. All covid-19 protocols will be in effect.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Palmetto Cruisers Car, Truck, and Bike Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Effingham Church of God, 149 McLaughlin Road, Effingham. Piggyback’s BBQ & Catfish will have a food truck on-site. Registration for the car show will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration for the car show is $25. For more information, visit facebook.com/familycruzing.
Parent/Child Fishing Derby: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at New Lake City Park, 273 N. Church St., Lake City. Food, drinks, and bait will be provided. Participants should bring their own rod; a limited number will be available for those without. Prizes will be given to the winner and there will be giveaways for all participants. Admission is free.
Fresh Air Fest: FMU Arts Day: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the FMU University Place Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence. FMU’s University Place Gallery and its current show, “Dust and Shadow” by Anna Dean, will be open. There will also be a meet and greet with the artist. Admission is free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, visit fmarion.edu.
Moore Farms Wine Stroll: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will sample wines and food from local eateries while strolling through the gardens. There will also be live music by Synergy Twins. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of the event, and $10 for designated drivers. All attendees must be 21 and up. Proceeds will benefit the Lake City Junior Sorosis Club. A sober ride service will be provided to and from downtown Lake City during the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Fresh Air Fest: FMU Jazz Combo: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the BB&T Amphitheater at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. In addition to the performance by the FMU Jazz Combo, the University Place Gallery will be open before the event. Admission to the gallery and the performance are free; reservations for the concert are encouraged, and seating will be limited to 150 guests. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information or to reserve a space, call 843-661-4444.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
