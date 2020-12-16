OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

Santa’s Workshop & Christmas Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday to Friday) today to Jan. 9 at the Hartsville Museum, 222 N. 5th St., Hartsville. For more information, visit hartsvillemuseum.org.

Ice Skating: 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today and Thursday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Masks will be required on the ice and skating will be available in a limited capacity. Tickets are $10 and include all skates and necessary equipment. For more information, including the full month’s schedule, visit florencecenter.com.

Downtown Florence Music & Light Show: 5 to 10 p.m. today to Dec. 31 on the 100 block of South Dargan Street, Florence. There will be lights, music, and holiday displays. Shows run every 25 minutes. Admission is free. Photos are encouraged, but remember to social distance. For more information, visit florencedowntown.com.