Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of February at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Community Leadership Profiles: Today to Feb. 28 for Florence County Library. The Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library will present local community leadership profiles. The profiles will spotlight Dr. John A. Keith III, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, and entrepreneur Mike Reichenbach. For more information or to view the profiles, visit florencelibrary.org.
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Trivia & Rock Bingo Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Fahrenheit 225, 26 Public Square, Darlington. For more information, visit facebook.com/fahrenheit225.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Whiskey Neat Duo will be performing. For more information, visit southernhops.com or call 843-667-1900.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
American Heritage Festival: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Graham’s Historic Farm, 843 State Road S-21-85, Lake City. This event will feature WWII and Revolutionary War reenactments, and displays about the Revolutionary War, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Tickets are $15 for ages 10 and up. Masks are required for entrance. For more information, including a full schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit theamericanheritagefestival.com.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Bob Dorsey will be performing Saturday, and Joey Cannon will be performing Sunday. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
Toby Mac Hits Deep Tour: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The tour’s lineup features TOBYMAC and the DiverseCity Band, Tauren Wells, We Are Messengers, Unspoken, Cochren & Co., and Terrian. Due to Covid restrictions, group seating is not available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tobymac.com.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
