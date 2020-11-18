Virtual events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of November at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Virtual Live@Central: 6 to 7 p.m. today for Central United Methodist Church. For more information or to view this week’s event, visit centralmethodist.net.
Idea to Plan: 6 to 8 p.m. today for Francis Marion University. This session will walk through the steps of developing a business plan. Zoom invitation will be sent via email 24 hours before the event. Admission is $15. For more information or to register, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Online Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. The monthly book club will be held via Zoom. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones will be discussed. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074 or email debbiequesada@florencelibrary.org.
Live events
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of glass. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
“Right Answers with Wrong Travis” Trivia: 7 p.m. today at Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Weekly prizes will be awarded.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Yappy Hour: 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dispensary 101 W. Evans St., Florence. Enjoy special drinks, treats for your dog, and a beautiful view of downtown Florence. For more information, call 843-472-5203.
Downtown Holiday Open House & Centennial Tree Lighting: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in downtown Hartsville. This event will include the annual lighting of the Centennial Christmas Tree, extended shopping hours with holiday specials, the chance to visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and a chance of real snow. Santa Claus will be waiting on the sidewalk near the Mantissa Hotel (130 E. Carolina Ave.) from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required before entering stores and restaurants. For more information, visit hartsvillefortheholidays.com.
Nite Pilates: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Jingle Bell Market: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Various gifts, crafts, apparel, accessories, garden art, and vintage items will be available for purchase. There will also be gourmet foods and wine tastings. All local and state covid-19 guidelines will be followed, and masks are required. Admission is $8 for a single day and will be sold at the door. Children 12 and under enter free. For more information, visit facebook.com/jinglebellsc.
Karaoke with Karlos: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Native American Heritage Day: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Boulevard, Florence. There will be food trucks, storytellers, craft vendors, and music featuring the War Paint Singers. For more information, visit facebook.com/blackjackharley.
Holiday Drive-Thru Parade: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Boulevard, Florence. Walk through a seasonal experience with holiday entertainment, vendors, area businesses, and non-profit organizations. There will also be the chance to take a selfie with various holiday characters.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. The Ranch House Band will be performing. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
OWLS Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of class. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Nite OWLS Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the gym at Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence. Come out to learn new dances. Admission is $5. For more information, email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.
Nite OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
History Fields: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Continuum, 208 W. Main St., Lake City. The history of Lake City during the years 1943 to 1944 will be discussed. Admission is free; face masks are encouraged. For more information, visit facebook.com/LynchesLake.
