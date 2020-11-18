Nite Pilates: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.

OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.

Jingle Bell Market: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Various gifts, crafts, apparel, accessories, garden art, and vintage items will be available for purchase. There will also be gourmet foods and wine tastings. All local and state covid-19 guidelines will be followed, and masks are required. Admission is $8 for a single day and will be sold at the door. Children 12 and under enter free. For more information, visit facebook.com/jinglebellsc.