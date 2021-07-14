Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of July at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
“Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to July 30 for Florence County Library. This summer’s events will feature a summer reading club, Bingo challenge, Take and Make crafts, and virtual programs. Registration for the summer reading club can be completed online at florencelibsc.readsquared.com or in-person at a local branch. Bingo cards will also be available online or in-person. Prizes will be given for completed reading club hours and Bingo cards while supplies last. For more information, including information about virtual programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Gardening Program: Today to July 31 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Mandi Johnson of Forest Lake Greenhouses will give a tour of the greenhouse, the services they offer, and the types of plants they have. She will also demonstrate how to plant a container garden. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Osteoarthritis Program: Today to July 31 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Dr. J Harrell Docherty Jr., MD, will provide information about osteoarthritis and its treatment. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Healthy Eating & Diabetes: Tuesday to July 31 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Caitlin Guess, MPH, RDN, CSR, LD, will be sharing healthy eating tips and an easy-to-prepare, diabetic-friendly recipe. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
SBA Workshop: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. This workshop will discuss how to search for contracts with the federal government. Registration is free. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. Saturday’s market will feature a Butterbeans Bonanza with shelling demonstrations and butterbeans tastings. Tuesday’s market will feature a Garden Gnomes and Forest Friends workshop by Growing Hobby at 5:45 p.m. Registration for the Growing Hobby workshop is $15. For more information about the market, call 843-665-5154. For more information about the Growing Hobby workshop, visit facebook.com/GrowingHobbyHolly.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Job Fair: 3 to 3:30 p.m. (veterans only) and 3:30 to 7 p.m. (general public) today at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. SC Works will be hosting this community employment expo. For more information, visit florencecenter.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
SC Thrive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. SC Thrive will be helping eligible residents fill out applications for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. For more information about the Benefit, visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will be karaoke and live entertainment. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Drive ‘n Dine: 6 p.m. (gates open) and 8:30 p.m. (movie starts) Friday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Wonder Woman 1984 will be screened at this drive-in movie night. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Proceeds will benefit the Naomi Project. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Red Bone Alley, 1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Local artists will perform.
Live Music: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Purple Fish Coffee Company, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington. There will be live music and open mic. For more information, visit facebook.com/PurpleFishCoffeeHouse.
Karaoke Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Chianti’s Wings & Things, 124 Cashua St., Darlington. For more information, visit facebook.com/ChiantisWings.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Co., 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Big Eyed Parker will be performing. For more information, visit southernhops.com.
Live Music: 8:30 p.m. Friday at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. 2021 American Idol Finalist Caleb Kennedy will be performing. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of the show. Space will be limited. For more information, visit facebook.com/CarolinaNightlifeGrill.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Music & Dance: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Legion, Fred H. Sexton Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Bob Dorsey Band will be performing country, Elvis, and other music.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Story Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Darlington Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-4940.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.