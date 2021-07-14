Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. Saturday’s market will feature a Butterbeans Bonanza with shelling demonstrations and butterbeans tastings. Tuesday’s market will feature a Garden Gnomes and Forest Friends workshop by Growing Hobby at 5:45 p.m. Registration for the Growing Hobby workshop is $15. For more information about the market, call 843-665-5154. For more information about the Growing Hobby workshop, visit facebook.com/GrowingHobbyHolly.

“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.

OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.