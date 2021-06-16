Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of June at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
“Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to July 30 for Florence County Library. This summer’s events will feature a summer reading club, Bingo challenge, Take and Make crafts, and virtual programs. Registration for the summer reading club can be completed online at florencelibsc.readsquared.com or in-person at a local branch. Bingo cards will also be available online or in-person. Prizes will be given for completed reading club hours and Bingo cards while supplies last. For more information, including information about virtual programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Indigo in the Garden: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for the Florence County Museum. Participants will learn the basics of growing indigo in the garden. All participants will receive seeds by mail for planting. Seeds can only be mailed within the continental United States. Registration is $25; the workshop will be held over Zoom. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Falcons Golf Tournament: Today at the Darlington Country Club, 125 Country Club Road, Darlington. Teams of three will participate in a round of golf. Registration is $150 per team and includes a meal. For more information or to register, visit cityofdarlington.com.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Pickling Workshop: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lake Greenhouses, 3108 Alligator Road, Florence. Participants will be making classic dill pickles. Each participant will receive a mason jar, all necessary ingredients, and a cucumber vegetable starter. Registration is limited to 10 people. CDC protocols for in-person events will be followed. For more information, call 843-662-5666.
Hunt a Killer Episode One: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Darlington Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. Participants will play the first episode of Hunt a Killer. For more information, call 843-398-4940.
Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will be karaoke and live entertainment.
Live Music: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Boulevard, Florence. Analog Saints will be performing during Bike Night. For more information, call 843-669-9961.
Downtown Block Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on Main Street, Hartsville. There will be live entertainment by Terence Lonon and the Untouchables and vendors. Admission is free. For more information, visit visithartsvillesc.com.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Red Bone Alley, 1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Local artists will perform.
Community Cleanup Day: 7 a.m. Saturday at the Darlington Memorial Cemetery, 513 D Ave., Darlington. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, string trimmers, chain saws, lawn mowers, or trailers if they have access. Water, Gatorade, and hot dogs will be provided.
Father’s Day Weekend Classic Car Show: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Joe’s Grill, 306 Russell St., Darlington. For more information, call 843-858-0902.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Track Laps: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Participants will drive their cars around the Track Too Tough to Tame. Registration is $20 for three laps. Proceeds will benefit the VFW Foundation. For more information, visit darlingtonraceway.com or cityofdarlington.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Story Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Darlington Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-4940.
Little Sprouts: Fairy Gardens: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Forest Lake Greenhouses, 3108 Alligator Road, Florence. Children will craft the perfect garden for fairies. All materials and props will be provided. It is recommended that a parent stays to work with younger children. For more information, call 843-662-5666.
Cheraw Art for Kids: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to June 24 at the Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St., Cheraw. Children will learn various arts skills. This class is for rising 1st to 3rd grade. Registration is $25 per day or $67 for all three days. For more information, call the Cheraw Arts Commission at 843-537-8420 ext. 12.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.