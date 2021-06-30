Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.

Intro to Pest Management: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. MFBG Horticulturist and IPM Coordinator Maxine Marvosa will lead this workshop on the various bugs in your home landscape, the difference between helpful and hurtful insects, and how to take care of them. Registration is $25 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.

Independence Day Children’s Parade: 10:30 a.m. Thursday in downtown Cheraw. The parade will begin in the parking lot on Front Street and proceed to the Town Hall. All children are welcome to ride bikes, trikes, wagons, or strollers. Prizes will be awarded for Most Patriotic Costume and Best-Decorated Vehicle. Free refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Services Department at 843-537-8420.