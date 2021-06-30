Virtual events
“Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to July 30 for Florence County Library. This summer’s events will feature a summer reading club, Bingo challenge, Take and Make crafts, and virtual programs. Registration for the summer reading club can be completed online at florencelibsc.readsquared.com or in-person at a local branch. Bingo cards will also be available online or in-person. Prizes will be given for completed reading club hours and Bingo cards while supplies last. For more information, including information about virtual programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
SBA Programs: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn about programs offered by the SBA, including loans, contracting, and available free counseling and workshops. Registration is free. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Spirit of Central: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., Florence. This year’s Spirit of Central will be held in the Davis Center, and will feature the Quilts of Valor exhibit, Patriotic music selections by Ashley Taylor and Dan Swanson, activities for all ages, and “Operation Gratitude.” Dinner will also be served. Programs are free; dinner is $6 per adult and $3 for children under 12. For more information or to register, call 843-662-3218.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Intro to Pest Management: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. MFBG Horticulturist and IPM Coordinator Maxine Marvosa will lead this workshop on the various bugs in your home landscape, the difference between helpful and hurtful insects, and how to take care of them. Registration is $25 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Independence Day Children’s Parade: 10:30 a.m. Thursday in downtown Cheraw. The parade will begin in the parking lot on Front Street and proceed to the Town Hall. All children are welcome to ride bikes, trikes, wagons, or strollers. Prizes will be awarded for Most Patriotic Costume and Best-Decorated Vehicle. Free refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Services Department at 843-537-8420.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Independence Day Celebration: 6 p.m. Thursday at Cheraw High School, 649 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw. There will be rides, games, fireworks, and live music by Extraordinaires Band. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Admission is free, but tickets are required for rides and games. For more information, call the Cheraw Recreation office at 843-537-8420.
Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will be karaoke and live entertainment. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Red Bone Alley, 1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Local artists will perform.
Live Music: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Co., 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Apron Strings will be performing. For more information, visit southernhops.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
The Sankofa Festival: 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the SIMT Building, 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence. This will be a community event to celebrate and learn about African and African American history and culture. There will be activities for kids, food and merchandise vendors, a cash bar, and live music. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit sankofafestivalflorencesc.eventbrite.com.
Live Bluegrass: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St., Darlington. There will be open mic and live music by Mountain Highway and the Home Branch Band. Soft drinks and snacks will be available in the kitchen. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit sebga.org.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Library Math Camp: 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday to July 9 for the Darlington County Library System. Each session will be one hour and is open to all ages. Registration is free, but required. For more information or to register, call 843-398-4940.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Loomis Bros Circus: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and July 7 and 4:30 p.m. July 7 at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. This family-friendly show will feature performing animals, acrobats, clowns, a live band, and more. The run time is approximately one hour and forty minutes, including a fifteen minute intermission. Tickets are $25 for 1 adult and up to 2 children ages 2 to 12, and $8 per additional child. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit loomiscircus.com.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.