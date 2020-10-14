Virtual events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of October at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
SC Revolutionary Rivers Trail: Online for the Florence County Library. Jade Perkins with Friends of the Revolutionary Rivers and the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau will share information on the trail and its history via this virtual program. For more information or access the video, visit florencelibrary.org.
Breaking Free Virtual Distance Challenge: Today to Oct. 31 for the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault. One of two challenges will be offered: 25 miles in one month, or a distance challenge to see how far you can go. Awards will be provided to 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place winners in both categories. Teams are welcome (up to four per team). Proceeds will benefit the Emergency Safe Shelter. Registration is $50 per person. For more information or to register, visit peedeecoalition.org/BreakingFree.
Will Hillenbrand Virtual Program: Today for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. A free prerecorded virtual program with author/illustrator Will Hillenbrand will be hosted on the library website. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Online Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. The monthly book club will be held via Zoom. Home Safe by Elizabeth Berg will be discussed. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074 or email debbiequesada@florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Jazz Festival: Sunday to Oct. 25 for the SC Jazz Festival. Celebrate the 103rd birthday of Dizzy Gillespie. For a complete list of activities and events, visit scjazzfestival.com.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of glass. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Voter Registration: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Marion County Voters' Registration and Elections Office, 2523 E. Highway 76, Mullins. The office will have extended hours to allow for voter registrations and absentee ballots. For more information, call 843-423-8268
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd graders), Monday (7th to 8th graders), and Tuesday (4th to 6th graders) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Yappy Hour: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Dispensary, 101 W. Evans St., Florence. Enjoy drink features, treats for your dogs, and a beautiful view of downtown Florence. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheDispensaryFlorence.
Fresh Air Fest: 6 p.m. Thursday in the BB&T Amphitheatre at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. The FMU Music Industry Ensemble will be performing “Alive and Kicking” as a part of Fresh Air Fest. Admission is free and limited to 150 participants. Social distancing protocols, including masks, will be observed. To make a reservation, call 843-661-4444. For more information, visit fmupac.org.
Nite Pilates: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Food Truck Rodeo: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Dozens of food trucks from around the nation will be present. There will also be an area for children with rides and more. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. No coolers or pets allowed; seating will not be provided. Enhanced social distancing and safety measures will be in place. For more information, visit carolinafoodtruck.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Corn Maze: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at McLeod Farms, Highway 151 South, McBee. Participants will be quizzed on their knowledge of the solar system as they go through the maze’s twists and turns. Tickets are $10 for ages 10 and up and $8 for ages 9 and under. $1 of every ticket sold will benefit AG in the Classroom. Tickets can be purchased at the Roadside Market or online. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit macspride.com.
Plant ID: Trees and Shrubs: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. MFBG research horticulturist Evan Baker will teach participants how to identify at least 20 kinds of trees and shrubs. Registration is $20. The class will take place indoors and out; please dress accordingly and bring your own lunch. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 18 at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. The Ranch House band will be performing. Admission is $8
Hartsville Mindfulness Community Gathering: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Black Creek Arts, 116 West College Ave., Hartsville. There will be mindfulness and meditation trainings perfect for beginners, seasoned meditators, and seniors. The public is invited.
Glorious Auditions: 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. The theater will be holding auditions for "Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World." Registration begins 30 minutes prior to audition time. Production dates are Jan. 22 to 30, 2021.
OWLS Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of class. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Spaghetti Dinner Benefit: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Hartsville American Legion Post 53, 1409 Seneca Trail, Hartsville. Proceeds from this benefit will support American Legion programs for veterans and children, including American Legion Baseball and their oratorical contest. Plates are $8 and include spaghetti, green beans, bread, and dessert. For more information, call John Benjamin at 843-409-0897.
Nite OWLS Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Nite OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Aroha Afro Latin Dance Outside: 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for Aroha Afro Latin Dance, Florence. Participants will learn the basics, history, and footwork of various dances. The class’s location will be emailed after registration. Covid-19 protocols will be followed; masks are required. Registration is $10 per person; classes are limited to eight students. For more information or to register, visit arohaafrolatindance.com.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
