Food Truck Rodeo: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Dozens of food trucks from around the nation will be present. There will also be an area for children with rides and more. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. No coolers or pets allowed; seating will not be provided. Enhanced social distancing and safety measures will be in place. For more information, visit carolinafoodtruck.com.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.

Corn Maze: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at McLeod Farms, Highway 151 South, McBee. Participants will be quizzed on their knowledge of the solar system as they go through the maze’s twists and turns. Tickets are $10 for ages 10 and up and $8 for ages 9 and under. $1 of every ticket sold will benefit AG in the Classroom. Tickets can be purchased at the Roadside Market or online. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit macspride.com.