Christmas for Kids Fundraiser: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1. 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. There will be dancing and live music by Jelly Side Up Band. Food and beverages will be served. Admission is free with a donation of unwrapped gifts, gift cards, clothing, or money (with children ages newborn to 16 in mind).

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.

Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.

Free Diaper Giveaway: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at HopeHealth, 360 N. Irby St., Florence. This event will raise awareness about diaper needs while attempting to eliminate this need in the Florence community.