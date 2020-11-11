Virtual events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of November at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Pee Dee Regional Art Competition Entries: Today to Sunday for the Pee Dee Regional Art Competition. Entries are being accepted for the Pee Dee Regional Art Competition. This competition is open to natives or residents of the following counties: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg. There will be prizes for first, second, and third place winners, along with honorable mention and people’s choice winners. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/pee-dee-regional.
Virtual Live@Central: 6 to 7 p.m. today for Central United Methodist Church. For more information or to view this week’s event, visit centralmethodist.net.
Website Content: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday for Francis Marion University. This workshop will guide participants through various elements of business websites, including SEOs, important pages, internal/external linking, and the importance of image and videos. Admission is $20. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Mental Illness Family Support Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for NAMI Pee Dee. This will be an informal hour of sharing and caring on Zoom for family members and friends of someone living with a mental illness. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, email LBHanna3@joimail.com or call 843-413-1500.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of glass. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
“Murder on the Orient Express” Auditions: 7 p.m. today at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. Registration begins 30 minutes prior to audition time. Production dates are March 5 to 13, 2021. For more information, visit facebook.com/FlorenceLittleTheatre
“Right Answers With Wrong Travis” Trivia: 7 p.m. today at Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Prizes will be awarded. For more information, visit seminarbrewing.com or call 843-665-9200.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Yappy Hour: 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dispensary 101 W. Evans St., Florence. Enjoy special drinks, treats for your dog, and a beautiful view of downtown Florence. For more information, call 843-472-5203.
Fresh Air Fest: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the BB&T Amphitheater at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan ST., Florence. The FMU Voice and Choir will be performing “A Light in the Darkness: An Evening of Inspirational Song.” Admission is free and limited to 150 audience members. FMU policies requiring masks and social distancing will be in place. For more information, visit fmupac.org. To make a reservation, call 843-661-4444.
Nite Pilates: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday at the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Christmas for Kids Fundraiser: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1. 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. There will be dancing and live music by Jelly Side Up Band. Food and beverages will be served. Admission is free with a donation of unwrapped gifts, gift cards, clothing, or money (with children ages newborn to 16 in mind).
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Free Diaper Giveaway: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at HopeHealth, 360 N. Irby St., Florence. This event will raise awareness about diaper needs while attempting to eliminate this need in the Florence community.
OWLS Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of class. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Turkey Giveaway: 10 a.m. Monday at Lydia’s Bowels of Mercy, 114 E. Broadway St., Johnsonville. Turkey baskets will be distributed while supplies last. This giveaway is open to residents of Johnsonville and surrounding areas.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Monday (7th to 8th grade) and Tuesday (4th to 6th grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Nite OWLS Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Nite OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
