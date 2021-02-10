OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

Community Blood Drive: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The Blood Connection will be hosting this drive. There will also be the option to donate convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients. These donors must bring a positive COVID-19 test or antibody test. Masks are required. All donors will receive a $20 Visa card. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org or call 864-751-1168.

Karaoke: 7 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will also be live entertainment from Big Dawg DJ Services. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.

OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.