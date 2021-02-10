Virtual events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of February at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Community Leadership Profiles: Today to Feb. 28 for Florence County Library. The Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library will present local community leadership profiles. The profiles will spotlight Dr. John A. Keith III, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, and entrepreneur Mike Reichenbach. For more information or to view the profiles, visit florencelibrary.org.
Mental Illness Family Support Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for NAMI Pee Dee. This will be an informal hour of sharing and caring on Zoom for family members and friends of someone living with a mental illness. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, email LBHanna3@joimail.com or call 843-413-1500.
Steel Magnolias: 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday for the Coker Theatre. Coker Theatre will be pretending this play by Richard Hartling about several generations of southern women. Tickets range from $5 to $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit coker.edu/vpa-tickets.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farms Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Community Blood Drive: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The Blood Connection will be hosting this drive. There will also be the option to donate convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients. These donors must bring a positive COVID-19 test or antibody test. Masks are required. All donors will receive a $20 Visa card. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org or call 864-751-1168.
Karaoke: 7 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will also be live entertainment from Big Dawg DJ Services. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Family Day at Home: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday (drive-through pickup) at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will have the chance to pick up an activity kit for at-home use. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Friday at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244-B Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Carter Lybrand and his drummer, Steve Osbourne, will be performing. $5 cover at the door. For more information, visit facebook.com/CarolinaNightlifeGrill.
Live Music: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Taylor Richardson will be performing. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Monday (7th to 8th grade) and Tuesday (4th to 6th grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Fat Tuesday Celebration: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence. This event will feature a drive-through parade and music by the Soda City Brass (feat. Mark Rapp). For more information, visit facebook.com/theofficialjazzondargan.
