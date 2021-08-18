“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to Tuesday for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.

OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.

OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.

NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.