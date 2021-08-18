Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of August at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. Friday’s market will feature a workshop on preserving yellow squash by Clemson Extension. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to Tuesday for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
The Edwards Twins: 7 to 9 p.m. today at the Center Theater, 212 N. 5th St., Hartsville. Identical twins Anthony and Eddie Edwards will be performing impressions of many celebrities, including Elton John, Cher, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie. Tickets start at $20. To order tickets, visit theedwardstwins.com/events or call 843-332-5721. For more information, call 844-214-7469.
Veteran’s Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Bazen’s Family Restaurant, 704 S. Irby St., Florence. Breakfast will be provided to all veterans at no charge by Amedisys Hospice of Florence. For more information, contact Kimberly Mckenzi at 843-373-0581 or at kimberly.mckenzie1@amedisys.com.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The book This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger will be discussed. Registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Debbie Quesada at 843-413-7074 or debbiequesada@florencelibrary.org.
Art After Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will learn how to create a functional basket out of locally accessible plants. All skill levels are welcome. Registration is free, but required, and will cover a one hour time slot. All materials are provided. For more information, visit flocomuseum.org.
Young Professionals of Florence DIY Night: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the DIY Palace, 157 W. Evans St., Florence. Guests are welcome to attend and network while crafting.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Block Party Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of E. College Ave., Hartsville. Participants will have the chance to shop and dine while attending the concert. Wet Nose Dogs will be performing. For more information, visit hartsvillesc.gov.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Red Bone Alley, 1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Local artists will perform.
Around Town Concert Series: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday on W. Main Street, Lake City. Jus Tru Blac will be performing. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Live Music: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Purple Fish Coffee Company, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington. There will be live music and open mic sessions. Admission is free. For more information, call 843-944-0315.
Karaoke Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Chianti’s Wings & Things, 124 Cashua St., Darlington. For more information, visit facebook.com/ChiantisWings.
Trivia & Rock Bingo Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Fahrenheit 225, 26 Public Square, Darlington. For more information, call 843-944-0321.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Emory West will be performing.
Football Game: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Darlington High School, 525 Spring St., Darlington. The Darlington Falcons Varsity Football team will be playing against the Richland Northeast Cavaliers.
“Forget Me Not” 5K: 7 a.m. (registration time) and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (event time) Saturday starting at the James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St., Florence. The Rotary Club will be hosting this 5k for Alzheimer’s research. Registration is $30 in advance, $35 the day of the race, and $15 for students. For more information or to register, visit forgetmenot5ksc.itsyourrace.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Classic Car Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Participant will receive a dash plaque, awards and prizes, track laps at the raceway, and tickets. Registration is $40. For more information or to register, contact Emily Webster at 843-395-8805 or ewebster@darlingtonraceway.com.
Track Laps: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Participants will take their vehicle around the track to benefit Blessings in a Backpack. Registration is $20 for three laps. For more information, visit cityofdarlington.com or darlingtonraceway.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Back to School Night: 5 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Motor Speedway, 836 E. Smith St., Timmonsville. There will be late models, mini stocks, street stocks, and super trucks. For more information, visit facebook.com/florencemotorspeedway.
Summer Concert: 6 p.m. Saturday at McArthur Farms, 1708 Highway 38 South, Bennettsville. The Pizazz Band will be performing. There will also be food, dancing, and more outdoor fun. For more information, visit mcarthurfarms.com or call 843-479-3839.
Music & Dance: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Legion, Fred H. Sexton Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Jelly Side Up will be performing pop, country, beach, disco, R&B, and other music.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Sunday at Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence. Shorty Slim will be performing. For more information, call 843-407-6311.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
