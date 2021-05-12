Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of May at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Bringing Employers & Job Seekers Together: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn about recruitment assistance, training assistance, and other services offered by SC Works. Registration is free; recordings will be sent to those unable to attend the live workshop. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
GEARS Workshop: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. This session will discuss Generating Effective Attitudes to Reach Success and help those looking to reduce their day to day stress. Registration is free; recordings will be sent to those unable to attend the live workshop. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Florence Greek Food Fest: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at the Florence Greek Festival, 2990 S. Cashua Drive, Florence. All the usual Greek dinners and pastries will be available for drive-thru ordering and pickup. For more information, visit facebook.com/FlorenceGreekFestival.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Spring Bird Outing: 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge, 23734 Highway 1, McBee. Dr. Shawn Smolen-Morton and Dr. Mac Williams will lead this birding event. CDC guidelines will be followed and participation will be limited to 15 people. Bring binoculars, a field guide, snacks, and plenty of water; dress for variable field conditions. Registration is free but required. For more information or to register, call 843-335-8350 or email carolinasandhills@fws.gov.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Sleeping Beauty: Noon and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. The South Carolina Dance Theatre will be performing. Social dancing and masks will be required, and seating will be limited. Tickets start at $22 for adults and $15 for children. For more information, visit the ticket office or fmupac.org, or call 843-661-4444.
May Day Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. This sale will feature a variety of plants, including hard-to-find and unusual plants. Staff horticulturists will be available to assist buyers. Free Covid-19 vaccines will also be distributed (bring ID and an insurance card if possible). Admission is free; plant and other vendor item prices will vary. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Garden Open: May Day: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Plenty of flowers will be in bloom to enjoy. Participants can bring their own picnic lunch. No registration required; viewing is by self-guided tours only. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Classic Junction will be performing both days. Admission is $8.
Neptune Island Waterpark Opening: Noon Sunday at Neptune Island Waterpark, 1109 14th St., Hartsville. Neptune Island Waterpark will be opening for their 2021 season. It will be open on weekends only until June 12, when regular operating hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday) will resume. For more information, visit neptuneisland.com.
Live Music: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St., Darlington. Hank Futch and the Occasional Milkshake Band will be performing. Tickets are $40 for individual front tickets or $30 for regular section tickets. Eight person tables are also available. Tickets include dinner with the performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thegrandoldpostoffice.com.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Open Registration
Summer Camp: Registration open today for June 14 to July 23 in Florence. This six week summer camp is open to ages 6 to 12 with a tween and teen camp to be held at the Barnes St. Activity Center. Registration is $50. For more information, visit cityofflorencerecreation.com or call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
