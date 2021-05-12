OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.

Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.

OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.

Spring Bird Outing: 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge, 23734 Highway 1, McBee. Dr. Shawn Smolen-Morton and Dr. Mac Williams will lead this birding event. CDC guidelines will be followed and participation will be limited to 15 people. Bring binoculars, a field guide, snacks, and plenty of water; dress for variable field conditions. Registration is free but required. For more information or to register, call 843-335-8350 or email carolinasandhills@fws.gov.