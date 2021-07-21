Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of July at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
“Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to July 30 for Florence County Library System. This summer’s events will feature a summer reading club, Bingo challenge, Take and Make crafts, and virtual programs. Registration for the summer reading club can be completed online at florencelibsc.readsquared.com or in-person at a local branch. Bingo cards will also be available online or in-person. Prizes will be given for completed reading club hours and Bingo cards while supplies last. For more information, including information about virtual programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Healthy Eating & Diabetes: Today to July 31 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Caitlin Guess, MPH, RDN, CSR, LD, will be sharing healthy eating tips and an easy-to-prepare, diabetic-friendly recipe. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Gardening Program: Today to July 31 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Mandi Johnson of Forest Lake Greenhouses will give a tour of the greenhouse, the services they offer, and the types of plants they have. She will also demonstrate how to plant a container garden. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Osteoarthritis Program: Today to July 31 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Dr. J Harrell Docherty Jr., MD, will provide information about osteoarthritis and its treatment. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Dyeing with Natural Indigo: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for Florence County Museum. Catherine Cross Tsintzos will teach how to create resist patterns and dye natural fibers with indigo. The workshop will be held virtually on Zoom. Registration is $50 and includes all required materials. A $10 shipping fee will be required for those unable to pick up their kit. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
SBA Program: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn about the federal certification process for Women-Owned Small Businesses. Registration is free. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Disabilities and Special Needs Board Meeting: 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Darlington County Disabilities and Special Needs board. The Board of Directors will be meeting via conference call. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Carrie Chenard at cchenard@dcdsnb.org or 843-332-7252 ext. 1101.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. Workshops and demonstrations will also take place during the summer. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Piano Concert: 6 to 7 p.m. (cocktail hour) and 7 to 9 p.m. (performance) Thursday at the Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St., Darlington. John Hoffmeyer will be performing. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit thegrandoldpostoffice.com or call 843-944-0157.
Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will be karaoke and live entertainment. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Tap Takeover: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City. Columbia Craft Brewing Co. will be present with Smokin’ Gunz Wings. For more information, call 843-374-7771.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Blood Drive: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. This blood drive will be held in association with the American Red Cross. All participants will receive a lap in the track’s Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car. To register, visit redcrossblood.org and use code DarlingtonRaceway, or call 1-800-733-2767.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday on the Main Street Commons, Marion. Spenser Hooks will be performing as a part of HMRA’s Summer Tunes.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Red Bone Alley, 1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Local artists will perform.
Live Music: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Purple Fish Company, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington. There will be live music by Bailey Barefoot and open mike sessions. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/PurpleFishCoffeeHouse or call 843-944-0315.
Karaoke Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Chianti’s Wings & Things, 124 Cashua St., Darlington. For more information, visit facebook.com/ChiantisWings.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops, 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Whiskey Neat Duo will be performing. For more information, visit southernhops.com.
Live Music: 9 p.m. Friday at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Terry Powers will be performing. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
BBQ & Live Music: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. Phillip Ryan of Wet Nose Dogs will be performing Saturday, and Rod Brown will be performing Sunday. For more information, call 843-407-7545.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday at Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence. Jeff DiMaio Jazz Trio will be performing. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/theofficialjazzondargan.
Music & Dance: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Legion, Fred H. Sexton Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. There will be live music and dancing.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Summer Studios: 9 a.m. to noon Monday to July 30 at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. The theme for this week is “Super Sculptures.” Students will use a variety of materials to explore additive and subtractive sculpture processes. This camp is for children ages 8 to 12. Registration is $150; space is limited to 10 students. Protocols will be in places to protect the health of students, including social distancing. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Story Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Darlington Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-4940.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
