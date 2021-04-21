Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of April at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Community Profile: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Doctor Charlie Dorn Smith III, practicing surgeon at MUSC in Florence, will discuss heart health, signs and symptoms of heart problems, and preventative steps such as diet and exercise. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
The DIY Place: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. This video will offer a tour of the DIY Place, a new downtown business, and a demonstration of how to make a sign out of a wood base with stencil, stains, and paints. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Poetry Celebration: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Poets aged 18 and older can submit a video of themselves reading a poem of voice. Approved videos will be featured on the library’s website and Facebook page. For more information or to view the videos, visit florencelibrary.org.
Community Profile: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Dr. Jessica Fink DPM will discussing foot health. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Low Cost Marketing: 1:30 to 3 p.m. today for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn the basics of popular social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, and using them to advertise your business. Registration is $15. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
FMU String Ensemble Performance: 7:30 p.m. today at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. The FMU String Ensemble will be performing. Seating is by reservation only and limited to 100 guests. Social distancing and masks will be required. Admission is $10 for the general public and free for FMU students with ID. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 843-661-4444, or visit the ticket office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Pee Dee Plant & Flower Sale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. There will be vendors and food trucks. Admission and parking is free; masks are encouraged. For more information, contact Ashley at 843-665-5154 or ahyatt@scda.sc.gov or Bob at bsager@scda.sc.gov.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Seasonal produce, planets, homemade food, and local crafts will be available for sale. For more information, call 843-374-1500.
Earth Day Event: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Park, 210 Spring St., Darlington. Participants will collect litter to clean up the park.
Garden Open & Tours: It’s All About the Art: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to May 1 (closed Sunday) at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will get to see the gardens and local art on display. Any pictures taken during this garden open can be submitted to the Garden Vision Photography Contest. Guided tours will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free for self-guided tours and $5 for guided tours. Please dress accordingly. For more information or to purchase guided tour tickets, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
ArtFields: 10 a.m. Friday to May 1 in downtown Lake City. Up to 400 works of local art will be on display in locally owned venues, including professional art spaces, the library, restaurants, and various shops. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com or artfieldssc.org.
SC Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. Brazilian violinist Carmelo de los Santos will be performing. Seating is by reservation only and limited to 100 guests. Social distancing and masks will be required. Admission is $10 for the general public and free for FMU students with ID. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 843-661-4444, or visit the ticket office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Schools Out TKE Party: 9 p.m. Friday at 507 Live, 507 S. Irby St., Florence. DJ Voodoo will perform. For more information, visit facebook.com/507Live.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Saturday’s market will also feature Farm to School day. There will be the chance to purchase plants from local school gardens, learn about the Farm to School movement, and meet a representative from the Governor’s School of Agriculture. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Great American Clean Up: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday starting at the City Administration Building, 410 Pearl St., Darlington.
Back Country Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lynches Lake Historical Society & Museum, 238 E. Main St., Lake City. This will be a living history event, with reenactors giving demonstrations in weaving, soap and candle making, indigo processing, blacksmithing, and carpentry. There will also be opportunities to tour the museum. This event is free for all ages. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Indigo Dip and Dye: 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will dye a white cotton flour sack towel, or their own fabrics from home, using indigo grown at the museum. Registration is $15 per person, and space is limited to 10 participants per session. Safety precautions, including masks and social distancing, will be followed. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/indigo.
Bug Bungalows: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will view the “bug hotels” of the garden and make their own to take home. Registration is $10 per child. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Flea Market and Auction: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Top Notch Market and Auction, 471 S. Blanding St., Lake City. For more information, visit facebook.com/TopNotchMarketandAuction.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Ranch House Band will be performing. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
A Trip to Mars: 9 p.m. Saturday at 507 Live, 507 S. Irby St., Florence. This will be a high production rave with a light show, flow artist, rave dancers, and free glow toys. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/507Live.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Share the BBQ Love: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schoolhouse BBQ (2252 U.S. 52, Scranton) and Roger’s BBQ (2004 2nd Loop Road, Florence); and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Johnsonville First Baptist Church, 145 N. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville. Plates are $8 and include BBQ, rice with red gravy, slaw, sweet potatoes, and bread. Deliveries will be available for orders of 10 or more plates. BBQ by the pound and homemade desserts will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the Florence County Disabilities Foundation. For more information, visit facebook.com/fcdfoundation.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.