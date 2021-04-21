OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.

Share the BBQ Love: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schoolhouse BBQ (2252 U.S. 52, Scranton) and Roger’s BBQ (2004 2nd Loop Road, Florence); and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Johnsonville First Baptist Church, 145 N. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville. Plates are $8 and include BBQ, rice with red gravy, slaw, sweet potatoes, and bread. Deliveries will be available for orders of 10 or more plates. BBQ by the pound and homemade desserts will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the Florence County Disabilities Foundation. For more information, visit facebook.com/fcdfoundation.

To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.