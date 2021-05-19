OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.

Downtown Block Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Hartsville. There will be vendors and live music by the Queen’s Court. This party will have an island theme. For more information, visit visithartsvillesc.com.

Dual Gallery Opening: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Jones-Carter Gallery and TRAX Visual Arts Center, 105 Henry St., Lake City. “Southbound: Photographs Of and About the New South” will be opening. Admission is free. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.