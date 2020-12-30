Florence One board recognizes district's teacher of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools board recognized the district teacher of the year Lisa Raison at its December meeting.

Raison is a special education teacher at West Florence High School.

The board presented Raison with a plaque for the distinction.

“We recognize her as our teacher of the year for the district and someone who has always gone above and beyond,” said Superintendent Richard O’Malley about Raison.

While introducing Raison, O’Malley read a statement from her principal, Matt Dowdell:

“Ms. Raison is the epitome of a great teacher with her ability to capture students in adoration and for their needs. She always goes above and beyond, not just for her students, but for all the students in the entire special education department.”

O’Malley said Raison has worked to help increase the programming for special education students in the district and help create a new program at West Florence.

“We are so blessed that we are doing that work at West Florence, and you have that vision that all children can be successful,” O’Malley said in reading Dowdell’s statement.