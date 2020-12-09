Give the gift of SCNow.com, even for yourself

Christmas is getting closer and closer. How close are you to finishing your Christmas shopping?
Me? I haven’t even started, but that’s the way it is every year. It’s far too soon to panic.
If you’re still looking for that special something for someone special, I have a suggestion, for the cost of a stuffing stocker. Make that stocking stuffer.
Give the gift of. …
Information.
Inspiration.
Enlightenment.
Entertainment.
Knowledge.
All of this and more is available in a package as small as a laptop computer, tablet or smart phone.
All of this and more is available at a cost that would shock you.
How about $1 per month for five months, then $10.99 per month.
Not good enough? How about $39.99 for 52 weeks? That’s less than a dollar per week.
That’s not a deal. It’s a steal! But act soon. That one-year rate is available for a short time only.
The beauty of a digital subscription is unlimited access to all of our online content. We know a large portion of our digital audience doesn’t pay to support our journalism. We make them pay for few views by making them answer surveys. We subject them to annoying pop-up ads, and then … BAM! They hit our paywall and can’t view any more content for free until a new month starts.
Subscribers can sign up for breaking news alerts and newsletters that will push content to your inbox. You don’t have to go looking for news. The news finds you. Why wait until the next morning to see the obituaries? You can get them emailed the night before.
One of the most popular features on SCNow.com, after photo galleries, is our e-Edition. It’s a slick electronic replica of a print edition. On a smart phone screen, you can turn the pages with the flick of a finger. There’s no ink to rub off on your digit. You can enlarge an article to make it easy to read.
Sorry, you can’t wrap a fish with our e-Edition, but you can’t have it all.
On Election Day, we had to wrap up the next day’s print edition shortly after the polls closed, but then we gave our digital readers up-to-the-minute results, and we bombarded SCNow.com with breaking news, race by race by race, as winners were determined.
Readers who look at our e-Edition got a bonus the next morning: a four-page election extra.
Here’s something not enough of our print subscribers know. For the cost of your subscription, you get unlimited access to SCNow.com. No additional cost. All you need to do is register to our website.
Once you’re registered, you can see the newspaper wherever you go.
Your best connection to your community is the Morning News and SCNow.com. We are the best source for local news and local sports coverage in the Pee Dee.
You can count on us to be at every Florence One Schools board meeting, every Florence City Council meeting, every Florence County Council meeting, every Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and more. Our Sports staff does a phenomenal job covering high school sports and racing at Darlington Raceway.
If it’s important or it’s interesting, we’ve got it covered. If it’s both, it’s on the front page.
I’ll spare you the lecture about why you should want to know what is happening in your community. Let me just say the quality of life here is high because many people care.
By the way, we report more good news than you suspect.
If you’re reading this and don’t read us enough to know what you would get for the low cost of a digital subscription, ask around. We get 3 million page views per month. It’s obvious that many people see the value in our content.
Imagine if all of those people registered at SCNow.com and got unlimited access.
Maybe we could survey them and then top it off with a pop-up ad.
Don Kausler Jr. is the regional editor of the Morning News. Contact him at 843-317-7250 or dkausler@florencenews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!