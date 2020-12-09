Hartsville Middle’s Courtney Gainey wins 2020 Holiday Card Art Contest

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Courtney Gainey, an eighth-grade student at Hartsville Middle School, is the winner of the Darlington County School District’s 2020 Holiday Card Art Contest.

Gainey’s winning artwork was revealed during the Darlington County Board of Education’s November meeting and streamed live on Facebook.

Gainey’s drawing features a friendly snowman donning a scarf and top hat. The artwork, titled “Let it Snow,” will be printed on the front cover of the district’s official holiday card.

This year, the Holiday Card Art Contest included Darlington County School Disstrict students in grades 6-8. The contest rotates grade levels each year and will include grades 9-12 in 2021. Employees in DCSD’s Administrative Offices chose Gainey’s painting as the winner from amongst four finalists submitted by art teachers.

Gainey will receive a certificate, $50 and a packet of holiday cards featuring her drawing. Her art teacher, Michelle McCall, will receive $100 for art supplies for Hartsville Middle School.

The three other finalists for this year’s competition are:

• Kyleis Kennedy, Seventh Grade – Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School