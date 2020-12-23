Hartsville National Guard Armory recognizes soldiers

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – On Dec. 6, the Hartsville National Guard Armory held a recognition ceremony and Christmas party for the soldiers.

The Hartsville American Legion Post 53 assisted in the recognition by presenting American Legion “Thank You for Your Service” coins during the event.

Soldiers were recognized for exemplary service, best warrior, enlisted soldier and noncommissioned officer (NCO) of the year, physical fitness performance, outstanding performance and dedication to the Unit, reenlistment, a retiree and two promotions.

The Post 53 American Legion Auxiliary Unit also assisted in the festivities by providing a wide variety of desserts for the soldiers’ Christmas meal. The Hartsville armory is home to Company A of the 351st Aviation Support Battalion.

The enlisted soldier and NCO of the Year awards were given to Sgt. Ellis and Specialist Thomas.

Sgt. First Class Mumford and Capt. Brooks were recognized for their recent promotions and their significant assistance to American Legion Post 53 over several years.

Staff Sgt. Charles R. Shorter has retired from the National Guard and was presented a “Thank You” coin in grateful appreciation of his over 20 years of military service.