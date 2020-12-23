 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home Depot Foundation donates to Post 1
0 comments

Home Depot Foundation donates to Post 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Post 1

Ron Holiman, the assistant manager of the Home Depot store in Florence, presents a $1,000 check to Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 Commander Ken Curran.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Home Depot Foundation’s “Operation Surprise” came to Florence on Dec. 15 to surprise the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 with a $1,000 donation.

The money will be used to help repair the Post.

The store manager, Brian Ench, and assistant manager, Ron Holiman, greeted Post Commander Ken Curran and Post Treasurer Charles Bethea for the delivery of the $1,000 check.

This is the second time that Home Depot has come to the aid of Post 1. Last year, it donated more than $9,000 to install new flooring, LED light fixtures and ceiling tiles.

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the lives of veterans. It has invested $350 million in veteran causes and projects, and it plans to invest another $150 million by 2025.

Curran expressed his gratitude for the foundation’s support and that of the local store in Florence.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert