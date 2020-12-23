Home Depot Foundation donates to Post 1

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Home Depot Foundation’s “Operation Surprise” came to Florence on Dec. 15 to surprise the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 with a $1,000 donation.

The money will be used to help repair the Post.

The store manager, Brian Ench, and assistant manager, Ron Holiman, greeted Post Commander Ken Curran and Post Treasurer Charles Bethea for the delivery of the $1,000 check.

This is the second time that Home Depot has come to the aid of Post 1. Last year, it donated more than $9,000 to install new flooring, LED light fixtures and ceiling tiles.

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the lives of veterans. It has invested $350 million in veteran causes and projects, and it plans to invest another $150 million by 2025.

Curran expressed his gratitude for the foundation’s support and that of the local store in Florence.