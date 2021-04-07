Hoylen family donates piano to Post 1

FLORENCE, S.C. – On March 30, the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 received a donation of an upright piano from the Hoylen family of Florence.

Included with this gift was a new holly tree and a memorial marker for the Hoylen’s father that will be placed at the post.

The Hoylen family will be forever linked to Post 1.

Sisters Kristine Hoylen Geddings and Mickey Hoylen along with their brother Billy Hoylen presented the Post with their family piano. They stood by as a team of Legionnaires moved the piano to a waiting trailer in the driveway. It was a bittersweet moment for the family as they reminisced about their past visits to the post.

The piano will be placed in the main hall of the post for use by Legionnaires and their guests for years to come.

Post Commander Ken Curran and Post Treasurer Charles Bethea accepted the gift and expressed the gratitude of the American Legion for their generous gift for the entertainment of veterans.