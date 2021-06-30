Iseman, Kahn join Trinity Collegiate staff

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jessica Iseman and Padgett Kahn are joining the staff at Trinity Collegiate School.

Iseman will be the school’s new director of college placement. Kahn will be the school’s new guidance counselor.

Iseman is a Lamar native and alumnus of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. She graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Chemistry from the University of South Carolina in 2002 and has since completed graduate work in the fields of organic chemistry and education.

After completing two years of research in organic chemistry, Jessica returned to Lamar to be close to family. She has been a teacher for 17 years at Darlington Junior High and Darlington Middle School and for the past seven years at Trinity Collegiate. She has also served as the head of the science department and the coordinating teacher for distance learning during the 2020-21 school year.

Kahn is a Florence native and alumnus of the International Baccalaureate program at Wilson High School. He graduated with a Bachelor’s in Psychology from The Citadel in 2016 and earned his Master’s in Clinical Counseling from The Citadel Graduate College in 2021.

After graduating with his masters, Padgett moved his family back to Florence to be closer to extended family and to begin his career in the mental health field.