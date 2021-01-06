Kappa Day of Karing and Empowerment helps with causes in Hartsville, Marion

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Hartsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. sponsored Kappa Day of Karing and Empowerment on Dec. 19.

The brothers of the Hartsville Alumni Chapter Of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. titled a day in which they wanted to donate items to the Pee Dee Coalition in Hartsville.

“We wanted to share and show we care about our communities,” said Kevin M. Brown, the fraternity chapter’s polemarch. “Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault does an outstanding job helping victims in the Pee Dee area.”

On the same day, fraternity chapter also wanted to empower its members, Brown said.

"I wanted to empower our chapter members by offering the brothers an opportunity to become a notary public of South Carolina,” Brown said. “As leaders and future leaders, we must inspire our fraternity members to ‘Achieve In Every Field of Endeavor.’ If we can inspire within our fraternity a sense of responsibility and empower ourselves, then we can inspire and empower others."