Kappa Day of Karing and Empowerment helps with causes in Hartsville, Marion

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Hartsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. sponsored Kappa Day of Karing and Empowerment on Dec. 19.
The brothers of the Hartsville Alumni Chapter Of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. titled a day in which they wanted to donate items to the Pee Dee Coalition in Hartsville.
“We wanted to share and show we care about our communities,” said Kevin M. Brown, the fraternity chapter’s polemarch. “Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault does an outstanding job helping victims in the Pee Dee area.”
On the same day, fraternity chapter also wanted to empower its members, Brown said.
"I wanted to empower our chapter members by offering the brothers an opportunity to become a notary public of South Carolina,” Brown said. “As leaders and future leaders, we must inspire our fraternity members to ‘Achieve In Every Field of Endeavor.’ If we can inspire within our fraternity a sense of responsibility and empower ourselves, then we can inspire and empower others."
Members then had a fellowship at Chianti’s Wings and Things in Darlington and had a lecture on becoming a notary public for the state of South Carolina. Brothers were given forms, and some members began their quest in becoming notary publics.
Members then worked with PASA, which is sponsoring a shoe donation. Shoes can be submitted at PASA, located at 320 N. Main St. Marion, SC 29571. All types of shoes are accepted. For more information, contact them at 843-433-8131 or 843-230-1298 or email at performingartsacademy@hotmail.com.
“Our Day of Karing and Empowerment was a success, and health guidelines were strictly in compliance,” Brown said. “We empowered ourselves to inspire others, and we gave back to the community."
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was founded on Jan. 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. The fraternity has encouraged honorable and diligent achievement in every field of human endeavor.