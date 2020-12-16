 Skip to main content
Lifesaving medal awarded
Lifesaving medal awarded

Noah Morris

Boy Scout Noah Morris is awarded the BSA lifesaving medal by his mother, Jennifer, at an outdoor court of honor.

FLORENCE

Boy Scout Noah Morris recently was awarded the BSA lifesaving medal for saving a drowning friend while they were fishing on a dock in Lake City. The drowning friend had slid off the dock and did not know how to swim. Noah knew from scouts not to jump in the water but instead try to reach, throw and go only with an object to extend to the drowning friend. Noah was able to lie down and reach under the water and pull his friend to the dock.

