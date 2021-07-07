 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion County School District holds annual celebration
0 Comments
MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS

Marion County School District holds annual celebration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County School District held its annual celebration honoring all the schools’ designated Teachers of the Year, Support Staff of the Year, Bus Driver of the Year, Emerging Teacher of the Year and 26 retirees at the end of the 2020–21 school year.

Franklyn McInnis was named the Teacher of the Year for 2021-22.

The Marion County School District named Kimberly Baker the Support Staff of the Year Award winner.

Joyce Divers was announced as Bus Driver of the Year who is described as always willing to assist in any way to get the job done and is patient with the student and reliable.

Tiffany Olival was named the Emerging Teacher of the Year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert