Marion County School District holds annual celebration

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County School District held its annual celebration honoring all the schools’ designated Teachers of the Year, Support Staff of the Year, Bus Driver of the Year, Emerging Teacher of the Year and 26 retirees at the end of the 2020–21 school year.

Franklyn McInnis was named the Teacher of the Year for 2021-22.

The Marion County School District named Kimberly Baker the Support Staff of the Year Award winner.

Joyce Divers was announced as Bus Driver of the Year who is described as always willing to assist in any way to get the job done and is patient with the student and reliable.

Tiffany Olival was named the Emerging Teacher of the Year.