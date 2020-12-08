Mercy! Free clinic again serves Thanksgiving dinner

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mercy Medicine Free Clinic and nursing students at Francis Marion University recently conducted its third annual Thanksgiving dinner, feeding patients, staff and volunteers.

The event was somewhat compromised by COVID-19 this year, but according to a volunteer, "we got it done" and "safely."

The clinic gave out “Turkey Tickets” in advance that were to be redeemed on the designated day (Nov. 13).

Meals were provided by Dulaveris Catering, which packaged 100 dinner plates that featured turkey and all of the trimmings. Traffic flowed smoothly through a carefully prepared drive-thru route, and “everyone wore masks,” according to the volunteer.

Mercy Medicine Free Clinic is located at 500 S. Coit St. in Florence. It has been delivering free health and dental care and pharmaceuticals for more than 25 years to the uninsured and working poor residents in and around Florence.