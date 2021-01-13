Mercy Medicine, FMU student nurses hold another food giveaway

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second consecutive year, Mercy Medicine Free Clinic partnered with the student nurses at Francis Marion University to hold a Christmas turkey/canned food giveaway.

The food was directed toward uninsured patients and other needy residents of the greater Florence community.

Mercy Medicine Free Clinic is one of 40 free clinics throughout South Carolina that provides free health and dental care to the uninsured, indigent, and prison-released members of our community.

The "needy" are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition around holiday times, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

FMU nursing students collected a large assortment of canned food, which was paired with 50 frozen turkeys weighing 600 to 650 pounds from Piggly Wiggly and given to patients who were beforehand given a "turkey ticket" for redemption on a predetermined day.

The students contributed and brought in a half-ton of canned food (corn, beans, yams, dressing) to fill boxes, which were placed on a truck and stored temporarily in a local warehouse for further sorting, "bagging" and distribution.