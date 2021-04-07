Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, FMU nursing students stage second annual Easter with Mercy event

FLORENCE, S.C. – On March 26, Mercy Medicine Free Clinic and Francis Marion University nursing students provided hams and canned goods for Easter dinner to 50 families, volunteers, staff and the House of Hope community center.

It was the second annual Easter with Mercy event.

“Such is a wonderful act of grace and ‘mercy!’” said Dr. Nina Russell, an assistant professor of nursing at FMU. “Mercy Medicine Free Clinic has been committed to the health and well-being of the uninsured and indigent residents of Florence and Williamsburg counties for many years.

“Mercy Medicine is a fitting name for a small clinic which has a big impact on the entire community. This clinic holds compassion, caring and healing as three of its central ideals. The providers, staff and volunteers give their time, expertise and personal donations to help those in need. Therefore, to those individuals who bring hope to so many, we extend a big ‘thank you!’”

Easter is a celebration of Christ’s resurrection, Russell noted. However, she said, it is also a time for remembrance and reflection, particularly during the current coronavirus pandemic.