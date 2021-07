DARLINGTON, S.C. − Merryland Daycare in Darlington was awarded the Pride of Darlington Business Award on Monday for its new buildings and updates to its playground.

Nominations for the Residential Pride Award and Business Pride Award are collected on a continual basis, and the Beautification Board votes on these awards quarterly.

The Business Award includes the interior of businesses and other non-residential property. To submit a nomination, email rock@cityofdarlington.com.