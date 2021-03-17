Neptune Island announces 2021 season opening day (copy)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Neptune Island Waterpark will open to the public for the 2021 season on Sunday, May 16 following an exclusive 2020 and 2021 Season Pass Holder Day on Saturday, May 15.

Neptune Island is planning its Splashin’ Grades program in June, Mermaid Mondays in July and entertainment throughout the summer. Unlimited visits season passes are available online now and include three single-use Bring-a-Friend passes, discounts, Early Bird Entry to the park and more.

All 2020 Season Passes have been extended to be valid until June 30, 2021 in response to the park’s delayed opening last season. For 2020 season pass holders who wish to take advantage of the remainder of summer once their pass expires, there will be an opportunity to extend their season passes at a discounted rate in person only July 1-15, 2021.

This season, guests will be asked to join a virtual line to enter the park and remain in their vehicles until it is their turn to safely enter the park. This allows guests and crew the ability to distance themselves and safely interact. Other COVID-19 safety practices will be in place.