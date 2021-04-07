 Skip to main content
Office of Exceptional Children get $1,000 gift from Columbus HOPE Foundation
COLUMBUS HOPE FOUNDATION

Office of Exceptional Children get $1,000 gift from Columbus HOPE Foundation

Columbus HOPE Foundation donation

Cheryl Hubbard-George, the director of the Florence School District Three Office of Exceptional Children, accepts a check from Grand Knight Michael V. Stehlik while Roger Bouchard (left), Fran Barcomb (right) and Joe Balotti (far right) look on.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Columbus HOPE Foundation remembered Florence School District Three’s students with disabilities and continued their efforts of hosting Tootsie Roll fundraising events in Lake City and throughout Florence County.

On March 25, the organization presented the Office of Exceptional Children with a $1,000 donation.

The Columbus HOPE Foundation Inc. is a South Carolina-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation operated by the South Carolina Knights of Columbus. The foundation is dedicated to bettering the environment for, and increasing the self-reliance and dignity of, people with intellectual disabilities and special needs. They believe these individuals should have the community support, tools and resources necessary to lead independent productive lives.

The Columbus HOPE Foundation Inc. has donated generously yearly to Florence School District Three’s students with disabilities to enhance programs and activities that support disabled youth.

