Office of Exceptional Children get $1,000 gift from Columbus HOPE Foundation

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Columbus HOPE Foundation remembered Florence School District Three’s students with disabilities and continued their efforts of hosting Tootsie Roll fundraising events in Lake City and throughout Florence County.

The Columbus HOPE Foundation Inc. is a South Carolina-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation operated by the South Carolina Knights of Columbus. The foundation is dedicated to bettering the environment for, and increasing the self-reliance and dignity of, people with intellectual disabilities and special needs. They believe these individuals should have the community support, tools and resources necessary to lead independent productive lives.