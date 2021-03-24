'PASSIONATE PERFORMER': Hartsville native Corey Ward competing on 'The Voice'

Ward said he hopes to encourage people who see his return “to never give up” and “to believe in yourself.”

Joining the show has been something to celebrate with his family during a dark time, Ward said. Right before he auditioned for season 19, his mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. His father had a triple heart attack just before he auditioned for season 20.

Ward got his start in music by watching his father play the drums. His father played in a band from the Pee Dee area, Hot Ice. At the age of 12, Ward began playing drums himself and began getting serious with music at age 14. By 17, Ward joined a band called Room 222 and recorded an album. For the next two years, he toured.

Influenced by artists like James Arthur, Lewis Capaldi, Damian Rice and Need To Breath, Ward describes himself as an alternative pop or singer/songwriter-style artist.

So far, the journey has been an incredible opportunity to learn and grow, Ward said.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Ward said. “I like to say it’s more than a show; it’s something that truly helps people like myself to believe in themselves, because, for so many years, I doubted myself.