Post 1 recognizes its Teacher of the Year
AMERICAN LEGION

Post 1 recognizes its Teacher of the Year

Lisa Ann Raison

Lisa Ann Raison, a special needs teacher from West Florence High school, poses with American Legion Post 1 Commander Ken Curran after being recognized as the post’s teacher of the year.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – On April 27th, the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 recognized its Teacher of the Year from the Florence One Schools district.

Lisa Ann Raison, a special needs teacher from West Florence High school, was honored for her outstanding work with these challenged students. She works with students in grades 9-12.

This has been a labor of love for 27 years for Raison. She has been instrumental in starting many new programs to help special needs students.

The children learn to adapt and thrive regardless of their special needs, according to a news release.

“Her work is life changing for these students,” the release said. “Florence and the special needs community are extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated and inspiring mentor.

“Post 1 and the American Legion take great pride in recognizing such fine public servants as part of their annual Civic Awards Program.”

Post Commander Ken Curran, West Florence Principal Matthew Dowdell, fellow teachers and staff congratulated the new Teacher of the Year.

