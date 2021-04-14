SCA celebrates 19th annual March for Meals

“We encourage everyone to volunteer and be a witness to the dire needs of home-bound seniors in your community. Whether you volunteer to package and deliver meals, call seniors to check on them or choose to donate funds, we are still in need of your support.”

The annual March for Meals commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years old and older.

On March 26, approximately 30 people came to the SCA’s March for Meals walk for awareness at the Leatherman Senior Center. The Lake City and Leatherman senior centers collected $180 for home-delivered meals/meals on Wheels Florence.

Since 2002, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.