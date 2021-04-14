SCA celebrates 19th annual March for Meals

FLORENCE, S.C. – From March 22-26, the Senior Citizens Association held a weeklong celebration of the 2021 March for Meals Community Champions Week.
Across the country, many Meals on Wheels programs enlisted elected officials, local celebrities and other prominent figures to deliver meals safely, speak out for seniors and raise awareness for the power of Meals on Wheels.
On March 23, Cameron Packett, Michelle Baxter, Jenna Nance and Farris Lupo from United Way of Florence County packaged meals.
On March 24, Florence City Council members Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Chaquez McCall packaged meals and Pat Gibson Hye-Moore assisted with telephone reassurance calls.
On March 25, Joy Anderson and Joyce Welch from Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church packaged and delivered meals and donated 26 Easter bags with gifts and goodies to home-bound seniors.
“Once you experience the process of our home-delivered meals/Meals on Wheels Florence, you will begin to see the need everywhere you turn,” said Jesseca Bonnoitt, the SCA marketing coordinator.
Linda Mitchell Johnson, the SCA executive director, articulated the need for support.
“Challenging times are still ahead, and that makes volunteers and donors even more important to carry out the mission of SCA,” she said.
“We encourage everyone to volunteer and be a witness to the dire needs of home-bound seniors in your community. Whether you volunteer to package and deliver meals, call seniors to check on them or choose to donate funds, we are still in need of your support.”
The annual March for Meals commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years old and older.
On March 26, approximately 30 people came to the SCA’s March for Meals walk for awareness at the Leatherman Senior Center. The Lake City and Leatherman senior centers collected $180 for home-delivered meals/meals on Wheels Florence.
Since 2002, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
The mission of the Senior Citizens Association is to provide a full range of services and assistance to senior citizens 60 years of age and older in Florence County. The purpose of these services is to assure the physical and mental well-being of the county’s senior citizens, to enhance their quality of life and to assist them in maintaining independence.
SCA delivered 83,912 meals to homebound seniors and served 14,469 nutrition site participants during 2019. For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in Florence County, call Bonnoitt at 843-669-6761, Ext 231.
March for Meals donations are still being accepted. Donate at www.scaflorence.org or mail in donation to SCA, Attn: Jesseca, 600 Senior Way, Florence SC 29505.