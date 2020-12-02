Scout completes Jeffries Creek launch pad as Eagle project

FLORENCE, S.C. – Before COVID-19, as his Eagle Scout service project, Lex Baker completed building a Jeffries Creek launch pad with the help of his scout friends under the West Palmetto Street bridge.

People in Florence ride over Jeffries Creek on West Palmetto and South Irby streets, Edisto and Cashua drives, Second Loop Road Wisteria Drive, and most people do not appreciate the beauty of the creek and the importance it plays in storm-water drainage for the city.

Baker's project helps paddlers easily put in their boats for the beautiful two-hour paddle downstream to Jeffries Creek Park.

As Tim Fisher with the First Presbyterian Church Scouting ministry notes, paddling is a great social distancing activity.

Baker is a member of the First Presbyterian Church scouting ministry.

He and three others received their Eagle awards on Nov. 22 in an outdoor court of honor.

The scouts of Troop 477 and other groups have been involved in clearing Jeffries Creek for paddlers and fishing. Naturally Outdoors had a group meeting on Oct. 31 to paddle and clear the creek.