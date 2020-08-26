Sorority members show appreciation

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City Family Practice was surprised one Monday earlier this summer by two members of Iota Xi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. in Lake City.
Dr. Morris Brown III and his staff have been serving the Lake City Community for many years. Soror Gloria H. Brayboy and Soror Evelyn M. Jones surprised Brown and his staff on Thursday, June 25 to show appreciation for time and services in the community.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. is an international organization that was founded on the Howard University campus on Jan. 16, 1920, in Washington, D.C.
One of the programs of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is ZHOPE (Zetas Helping Other People Excel). ZHOPE promises to provide culturally appropriate activities in the communities, to empower and promote ZHOPE.
