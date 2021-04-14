The late Mike Curry honored as a pioneer of Lake City Boys & Girls Club

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Lake City Boys & Girls Club presented Tonya Wallace with the 2020 Pioneers of Lake City Award for her late grandfather, Mike Curry, last month at City Hall.

While the ceremony originally was scheduled for last March, it was canceled abruptly because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Curry was scheduled to be honored alongside Heyward King and Henry Johnson of W. Lee Flowers.

Mayor Lovith Anderson presented Wallace with the award for her grandfather, who was known in Lake City as a successful entrepreneur from the 1950s to the 1990s. With only a second-grade education, he owned the Neighborhood Grocery Store in the Deep River Community, was a bee keeper, a landlord for several single-family homes, a volunteer driver for the Graham & Godwin Funeral Home and a volunteer poll driver for every major election.

Before starting his business, Curry left his hometown of Lone Star to work for CSX Transportation. During his time working for the railroad, he met his wife, Willette Cunningham. Together, by hand, they built the Neighborhood Grocery Store. As Mr. Curry could not stand to see people go hungry, he made it a principle of the store that no one would be able to leave hungry, even if they did not have money to pay for food.