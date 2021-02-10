Veterans Resource Center of Florence honors Elks for their support

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Veterans Resource Center of Florence honored the Florence Elks Lodge on Feb. 1 for the donations it has made over the years to cover the needs of veterans.

For about five years, the Elks received grants and used them to create "welcome home" kits of things such as blankets, cleaning supplies, pots, pans, cups and dishes to be donated to previously homeless veterans whenever they transition out of homelessness and into housing.

The Elks have also donated money to the organization to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The resource center wanted to show their appreciation to the Florence Elks Lodge for their hard work and their continued support to our local veterans," said C.B. Anderson, executive director of the center. "The Elks slogan is so true, 'Elks Care, Elks Share.'"