Wilson students excel on national German examination

FLORENCE – Students in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program at Wilson High School excelled on the National German Examination sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG).

Several students received special recognition on the Presidential Honor Roll for outstanding performance on the 2021 National German Exam for High School Students.

Award winners:

Gold Award (90th percentile or higher): Lauren Gaskins.

Silver Award (80th to 89th percentile): Eliza Parrot,

Bronze Award (70th to 79th percentile): Gracen Covington, Bernardo Vargas-Sanchez, and Thomas Wukela.

Achievement award-winning students (above national average) are Matthew Anderson, Joseph Huang, Kris Patel and Dejah Spencer.

They are students of Lucia Huang. The National German Exam rewards students through an extensive prize program and provides a means of comparing students in all regions of the United States.

Founded in 1926, the AATG represents German teachers at all levels of instruction. The AATG is dedicated to the advancement and improvement of the teaching of language, literature, and culture of the German‐speaking countries.