Youth Mentors to host 10th annual Barbecue Cook-off April 9-10

FLORENCE, S.C. – Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee will host its 10th annual Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee Barbeque Cook-off in April.
After canceling the event last year due to COVID-19, the Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee board has decide to continue the tradition on April 9-10 this year.
Between 20 and 25 barbecue chefs from the Southeast will compete in the event, which will be held behind Palmetto Peddlers on the corner of Hoffmeyer Road and Darlington Street.
Festivities will start that Friday with the “Anything Butt” contest, where cookers will prepare their favorite dish of anything they wish, except barbecue, said Joey Edwards, executive director of Youth Mentors of the Pee (formerly Big Brothers, Big Sisters).
There will be two divisions in this competition: Sweet and Savory. Edwards said the public is invited to come and sample these delicious offerings between 5 and 8 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the public will be able to sample barbeque cooked by some of the best pitmasters in the Southeast. Judges from the South Carolina Barbeque Association will determine who takes home trophies and cash prizes, Edwards said.
The top cash prize is $1,500 and bragging rights for a year.
Edwards said the board decided since this is an outdoor event and the number of COVID cases is trending downward, they could pull it off safely by observing all recommended protocols.
He said everyone is encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Hand sanitizing stations will be provided. Edwards said everything they can do to keep people safe will be done.
The event is a fundraiser for the Youth Mentors of Pee Dee. The 2019 event raised $12,000 to $15,000, Edwards said.
“It did hurt not being able to have last year’s event,” Edwards said, “but we were not by ourselves. It couldn’t be helped.”
He said the funds are used for operational expenses of the organization.
Both events are open to the public, and wrist bands are $10 per person per day. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult get in free. Wrist bands can be purchased at the gate or from a board member prior to the event. All proceeds from the event will benefit Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.
Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee is a United Way organization with the mission to improve the lives of area youth through positive mentoring. Youth Mentors help fill the void in a child’s life when one or more of the child’s parents are absent. Volunteers typically spend two or three hours a week with their mentee. Volunteers, both male and female, are needed, Edwards said.
He said they have roughly 275 clients.
“We need adult volunteers to be a friend to a child,” Edwards said.
He has worked with the program for 26 years.
He said it has been in the Pee Dee since 1953. In 2018, Edwards said the name was changed to Youth Mentors to disassociate with the national organization. He said they felt like the money raised in this area should remain here.
To participate, volunteers must complete an application and undergo an extensive screening process. The office of Youth Mentors is located at 110 Toledo Road in Florence. To inquire about volunteering, donating or enrolling a child, contact Edwards at 843-662-7081 or visit youthmentorsofthepeedee.com.