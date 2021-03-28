Youth Mentors to host 10th annual Barbecue Cook-off April 9-10

He said everyone is encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Hand sanitizing stations will be provided. Edwards said everything they can do to keep people safe will be done.

The event is a fundraiser for the Youth Mentors of Pee Dee. The 2019 event raised $12,000 to $15,000, Edwards said.

“It did hurt not being able to have last year’s event,” Edwards said, “but we were not by ourselves. It couldn’t be helped.”

He said the funds are used for operational expenses of the organization.

Both events are open to the public, and wrist bands are $10 per person per day. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult get in free. Wrist bands can be purchased at the gate or from a board member prior to the event. All proceeds from the event will benefit Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.

Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee is a United Way organization with the mission to improve the lives of area youth through positive mentoring. Youth Mentors help fill the void in a child’s life when one or more of the child’s parents are absent. Volunteers typically spend two or three hours a week with their mentee. Volunteers, both male and female, are needed, Edwards said.