Youth Mentors to host 10th annual Barbecue Cook-off April 9-10

FLORENCE, S.C. — Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee will host its 10th annual Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee Barbeque Cook-off in April.

After canceling the event last year because of COVID-19, the Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee board has decide to continue the tradition on April 9-10 this year.

Between 20 and 25 barbecue chefs from the Southeast will compete in the event, which will be held behind Palmetto Peddlers on the corner of Hoffmeyer Road and Darlington Street.

Festivities will start that Friday with the “Anything Butt” contest, in which cookers will prepare their favorite dish of anything they wish, except barbecue, said Joey Edwards, executive director of Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee (formerly Big Brothers, Big Sisters).

There will be two divisions in this competition: Sweet and Savory. Edwards said the public is invited to come and sample these delicious offerings between 5 and 8 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the public will be able to sample barbecue cooked by some of the best pitmasters in the Southeast. Judges from the South Carolina Barbeque Association will determine who takes home trophies and cash prizes, Edwards said.

The top cash prize is $1,500 and bragging rights for a year.