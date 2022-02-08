Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

"The problem for Peloton isn't that it has a bad product. Nor is it that there is no demand for what it sells," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail in a note published Tuesday. "The central problem is one of hubris and bad judgment. Peloton incorrectly assumed that the demand created by the pandemic would continue to curve upward."

In a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Foley acknowledged that the company expanded its operations too quickly and overinvested in certain areas of the business.

"We own it. I own it, and we are holding ourselves accountable," said Foley, noting he will be working closely with the new CEO. "That starts today."

Peloton has had to address previous missteps. In May, it halted production of its Tread+ treadmills, after recalling about 125,000 of them less than a month after denying they were dangerous. One was linked to the death of a child, while others were linked to 29 injuries. Last August, the company cut the price of its main stationary bike — the product that was the cornerstone of its original popularity — by $400 because of slower revenue growth.